1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
1. Chemical Measurements / Chemical Concentrations / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which statement best describes a solution in analytical chemistry?
A
A heterogeneous mixture where the solute is suspended in the solvent.
B
A mixture where the solute is larger than the solvent.
C
A homogeneous mixture where the solvent dissolves the solute.
D
A mixture where the solute and solvent are in equal proportions.
