Analytical Chemistry
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 1 of 2
1. Chemical Measurements / Metric Prefixes / Problem 6
Why might scientific notation be preferred over metric prefixes in certain calculations?
A
Metric prefixes are easier to memorize.
B
Scientific notation can express very large or small numbers without changing the base unit.
C
Scientific notation is less accurate.
D
Metric prefixes are always more precise.
