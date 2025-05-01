- Download the worksheet to save time writing
How do indicators help in visualizing changes in a titration curve?
In a lab, you titrate 50 mL of an unknown concentration of HCl with 0.200 M NaOH. If it takes 25 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of HCl?
If the Ksp for a reaction is 1.0 x 10-12, what is the formation constant for the reverse reaction?
Why do indicators change color in redox titrations?
Using the Nernst equation, determine the potential range for an indicator with a transition ratio from 10 to 0.1, given n = 2.
What is the role of the first derivative in a grand plot for determining the endpoint of a titration?
Which of the following is a common form of auxiliary reducing agent used in pre-reduction steps?
Which of the following is a key requirement for accurate redox titration?
Which auxiliary oxidizing agent can oxidize manganese(II) ion to permanganate ion?
What color change indicates the endpoint in a titration using permanganate ion as an indicator?
What is a practical method to minimize the formation of manganese 4 precipitate when storing permanganate ion solutions?
Why is dichromate ion preferred as a primary standard over stronger oxidizing agents?