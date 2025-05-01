Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
15. Redox Titrations
15. Redox Titrations
15. Redox Titrations / Titrations and Titration Curves / Problem 1
Problem 1
How do indicators help in visualizing changes in a titration curve?
A
By increasing the solubility of the analyte.
B
By changing color at the endpoint.
C
By stabilizing the pH of the solution.
D
By decreasing the reaction rate.
