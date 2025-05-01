Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
15. Redox Titrations
15. Redox Titrations / The End Point / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why do indicators change color in redox titrations?
A
Because the concentration of the titrant changes.
B
Because the solution's potential changes, affecting the oxidation state of the indicator.
C
Because the pH of the solution changes.
D
Because the volume of the analyte changes.
