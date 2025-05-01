Skip to main content
15. Redox Titrations
Download worksheet
15. Redox Titrations / Oxidizing Agents / Problem 10
Problem 10
What color change indicates the endpoint in a titration using permanganate ion as an indicator?
A
Green to yellow
B
Red to violet
C
Dark purple to light pink
D
Colorless to blue
