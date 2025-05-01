Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Back
15. Redox Titrations
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
15. Redox Titrations
15. Redox Titrations / The End Point / Problem 6
Problem 6
What is the role of the first derivative in a grand plot for determining the endpoint of a titration?
A
It shows the equivalence point where moles of titrant equal moles of analyte.
B
It helps identify the sharpest increase in potential, indicating the endpoint.
C
It indicates the point where the solution becomes neutral.
D
It measures the concentration of the titrant.
