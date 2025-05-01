Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
15. Redox Titrations

15. Redox Titrations / Oxidizing Agents / Problem 11
Problem 11
What is a practical method to minimize the formation of manganese 4 precipitate when storing permanganate ion solutions?
A
Store the solution in a dark glass container.
B
Store the solution in a brightly lit area.
C
Increase the temperature of the solution.
D
Add more permanganate ions to the solution.
