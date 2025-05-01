Skip to main content
15. Redox Titrations
15. Redox Titrations / Titrations and Titration Curves / Problem 2
Problem 2

In a lab, you titrate 50 mL of an unknown concentration of HCl with 0.200 M NaOH. If it takes 25 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of HCl?