15. Redox Titrations
15. Redox Titrations
15. Redox Titrations / Titrations and Titration Curves / Problem 2
In a lab, you titrate 50 mL of an unknown concentration of HCl with 0.200 M NaOH. If it takes 25 mL of NaOH to reach the equivalence point, what is the concentration of HCl?
A
0.200 M
B
0.050 M
C
0.100 M
D
0.400 M
