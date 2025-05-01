Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy / Problem 11
Problem 11

Given the following enthalpies of formation: H2O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol, H2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, O2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l).