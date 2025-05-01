Skip to main content
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Practice
Summary
Previous
11 of 12
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy / Problem 11
Problem 11
Given the following enthalpies of formation: H
2
O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol, H
2
(g) = 0 kJ/mol, O
2
(g) = 0 kJ/mol, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: 2 H
2
(g) + O
2
(g) → 2 H
2
O(l).
A
0 kJ
B
571.6 kJ
C
-571.6 kJ
D
-285.8 kJ
