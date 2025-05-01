Given the following enthalpies of formation: H 2 O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol, H 2 (g) = 0 kJ/mol, O 2 (g) = 0 kJ/mol, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: 2 H 2 (g) + O 2 (g) → 2 H 2 O(l).