6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy / Problem 10
Problem 10
What is the significance of the standard enthalpy of formation in chemical reactions?
A
It represents the heat change when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states.
B
It indicates the energy required to break all bonds in a compound.
C
It is used to calculate the entropy change of a reaction.
D
It measures the total energy of a system.
