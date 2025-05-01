Skip to main content
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
Download worksheet
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy / Problem 12
Problem 12
In an exothermic reaction, what happens to the energy of the system?
A
Energy is converted to mass.
B
Energy remains constant.
C
Energy is released to the surroundings.
D
Energy is absorbed from the surroundings.
