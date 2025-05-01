Skip to main content
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium State / Problem 3
Problem 3
What role do the forward and reverse rate constants play in a chemical reaction?
A
They determine the pressure at which equilibrium is reached.
B
They determine the final concentrations of reactants and products.
C
They determine the temperature at which equilibrium is reached.
D
They determine the speed at which equilibrium is reached.
