Analytical Chemistry
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Reaction Quotient / Problem 6
Problem 6
What is the first step in determining the direction of a reaction shift?
A
Calculate the temperature of the reaction.
B
Measure the pressure of the reaction system.
C
Determine the pH of the reaction mixture.
D
Compare the values of Q and K.
