Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 12
Next
6. Chemical Equilibrium / The Equilibrium State / Problem 2
Problem 2
For the reaction: H
2
(g) + I
2
(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g), with equilibrium concentrations [H
2
] = 0.1 M, [I
2
] = 0.1 M, and [HI] = 0.4 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
A
K = 1
B
K = 16
C
K = 4
D
K = 0.25
AI tutor
0
Show Answer