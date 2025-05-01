- Download the worksheet to save time writing
After adding 310 mL of 0.050 M HNO3 to 150 mL of 0.100 M NaOH, what is the pH of the solution?
Given a 0.100 M solution of acetic acid with a Ka of 1.8 x 10-5, calculate the pH of the solution.
Given a 0.100 M solution of ammonia with a Kb of 1.76 x 10-5, what is the initial pH before any strong acid is added?
After the second equivalence point, 20 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the resulting pH.
Given the initial concentration of phosphoric acid is 0.100 M and Ka1 is 7.5 x 10-3, what is the hydrogen ion concentration using the quadratic formula?
How does EDTA function as a polydentate ligand in metal chelation?
What is the charge of EDTA in its fully deprotonated form?
Using the equilibrium expression and a conditional formation constant of 3.11 x 106, what is the concentration of metal ions at the equivalence point if the initial concentration is 0.100 M?
Which method is most appropriate for calculating the pH of a solution with a strong acid concentration of 2 x 10-7 M?
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a solution with a pKa of 4.75 and a ratio of conjugate base to weak acid of 10:1.
Evaluate the effect of adding sodium hydroxide to a solution of iron(III) chloride on its solubility.
Balance the redox reaction: MnO4- + Fe2+ → Mn2+ + Fe3+ in an acidic solution.
Given the half-reactions: Zn2+ + 2e⁻ → Zn (E° = -0.76 V) and Cu2+ + 2e⁻ → Cu (E° = +0.34 V), calculate the standard cell potential for the galvanic cell and determine which reaction is more likely to occur.
Calculate the overall cell potential for a galvanic cell with half-reactions of +0.80 V and -0.40 V.
Given a redox reaction with a standard cell potential of 0.76 V, calculate the cell potential at 298 K when the concentration of the reactants and products are 0.01 M and 1 M, respectively. Assume n = 2.
Given a standard cell potential of 0.76 V and n = 2, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
How does the Nernst equation relate to the concentrations of reduced and oxidized forms of an analyte in potentiometry?