Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Fractional Compositions and Concentrations / Problem 10
Problem 10

Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a solution with a pKa of 4.75 and a ratio of conjugate base to weak acid of 10:1.