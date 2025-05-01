Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Fractional Compositions and Concentrations / Problem 10
Problem 10
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a solution with a pKa of 4.75 and a ratio of conjugate base to weak acid of 10:1.
A
3.75
B
4.75
C
5.75
D
6.75
