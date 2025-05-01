Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Dependence of Solubility on pH / Problem 11
Problem 11
Evaluate the effect of adding sodium hydroxide to a solution of iron(III) chloride on its solubility.
A
Solubility increases due to the formation of a complex ion.
B
Solubility decreases due to the formation of iron(III) hydroxide precipitate.
C
Solubility remains unchanged as iron(III) chloride is insoluble.
D
Solubility increases due to the common ion effect.
