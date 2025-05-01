Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Base-Strong Acid Titrations / Problem 3
Problem 3

Given a 0.100 M solution of ammonia with a Kb of 1.76 x 10-5, what is the initial pH before any strong acid is added?