Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Polyprotic Titrations / Problem 5
Problem 5

Given the initial concentration of phosphoric acid is 0.100 M and Ka1 is 7.5 x 10-3, what is the hydrogen ion concentration using the quadratic formula?