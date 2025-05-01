Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 2
Given a 0.100 M solution of acetic acid with a Ka of 1.8 x 10-5, calculate the pH of the solution.