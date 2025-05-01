Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Potentiometry / Problem 17
Problem 17

How does the Nernst equation relate to the concentrations of reduced and oxidized forms of an analyte in potentiometry?