Problem L2.1e
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize the following cellular processes:
Transcription
Problem L2.2
Certain diseases are transmitted via mitochondrial DNA. Which cell types do you think would be most affected by such diseases, and why?
Problem L2.3a
Explain how the form of the following structures is related to its function:
Cilia
Problem L2.3b
Explain how the form of the following structures is related to its function:
Microvili
Problem L3A
A patient is admitted to the hospital and given intravenous (IV) fluids. Four hours later, the patient complains that his mouth and eyes feel dry. You notice that he displays signs of dehydration, and when you check his IV, you see that he was given the wrong kind of fluids. Were these fluids likely hypotonic, isotonic, or hypertonic? Explain.
Problem L2.3d
Explain how the form of each of the following structures is related to its function:
Lysosomes
Problem L2.3c
Explain how the form of each of the following structures is related to its function:
Intermediate filaments
Problem L2.3e
Explain how the form of each of the following structures is related to its function:
Nuclear envelope
Problem L3A2
A popular science fiction program once had an episode that featured an 'intron virus' that 'turned on' the introns in the genes, causing the synthesis of abnormal proteins. The episode may have been entertaining, but its premise had a large flaw about the nature of introns. What was the flaw?
Problem L3B5
The drug methotrexate is used to treat several different types of cancer and diseases of the immune system. It works by inhibiting an enzyme in the cell necessary for folic acid synthesis. Without folic acid, the cell cannot make nucleotides. What, specifically, does an enzyme do in the cell? Why would inhibiting this enzyme disrupt folic acid synthesis? What effect would a disruption in folic acid synthesis have on the cell as a whole? (Hint: Think about the role that folic acid plays in the cell.) (Connects to Chapter 2)
Problem L2.4
Certain types of cancerous lung tumors can secrete hormones normally made by the pancreas, adrenal gland, and hypothalamus. What prevents such secretion from happening in healthy cells?
Problem L3.A3
A hypothetical poison prevents transcription factors from binding to the gene for tubulin proteins. What impact would this have on mitosis, and why?
Problem L3A4
What effect would the hypothetical poison of question 3 have on other functions of the cell? Explain.
Problem L3.B5b
Epithelial cells of the kidneys have pumps that drive the transcellular transport of sodium ions.
The movement of sodium ions drives the transcellular transport of water. Explain why water follows sodium. (Connects to Chapter 3)
Problem L2.1a
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize each of the following cellular processes:
Diffusion
Problem L2.1b
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize each of the following cellular processes:
Osmosis
Problem L3.1c
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize each of the following cellular processes:
Primary active transport
Problem L2.1d
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize each of the following cellular processes:
Secondary active transport
Problem L2.1f
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize each of the following cellular processes:
Translation
Problem L3.1g
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize each of the following cellular processes:
DNA synthesis
Problem L3.1h
Write a single sentence, using no more than 25 words, to summarize each of the following cellular processes:
Mitosis
Problem 1
Which of the following is not a basic function shared by all cells?
a. Cell metabolism
b. Communication
c. Cell reproduction
d. Cell movement
e. Transport of substances through the cell
Problem 2
The three main components of a cell are the______ , the______, and the______.
Problem 3
What are the two fluid compartments in the body, and how are they kept separate?
Problem 4
Which of the following best describes the arrangement of the main component of the plasma membrane?
a. A monolayer of phospholipids with the phosphate heads facing the cytosol and the fatty acid tails facing the extracellular fluid
b. A bilayer of phospholipids with the phosphate heads facing the cytosol and extracellular fluid, and the fatty acid tails facing one another
c. A bilayer of phospholipids with the phosphate heads of one layer facing the fatty acid tails of the other
d. A bilayer of phospholipids with a layer of triglycerides sandwiched in the middle
Problem 5a
Mark the following statements about the plasma membrane as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Integral membrane proteins generally span the width of the plasma membrane, whereas peripheral proteins are found on only one side of the membrane.
Problem 5b
Mark the following statements about the plasma membrane as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Cholesterol provides the plasma membrane with stability in the face of changing ion concentrations.
Problem 5c
Mark the following statements about the plasma membrane as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Membrane cholesterol is vital for cell-cell recognition.
Problem 5d
Mark the following statements about the plasma membrane as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Membrane proteins often function as channels or carriers.
Problem 5e
Mark the following statements about the plasma membrane as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The overall structure of the plasma membrane is a mosaic with the components locked tightly in place.
