Microvilli Structure Microvilli are tiny, finger-like projections that extend from the surface of epithelial cells, particularly in the intestines and kidneys. Their structure increases the surface area of the cell, allowing for greater absorption of nutrients and other substances. This specialized form is crucial for cells that engage in high levels of absorption, as it maximizes the area available for interaction with the external environment.

Function of Microvilli The primary function of microvilli is to enhance the absorptive capacity of epithelial tissues. By increasing surface area, microvilli facilitate the efficient uptake of nutrients, ions, and water. This is particularly important in the intestines, where the absorption of digested food occurs, and in the kidneys, where reabsorption of essential substances takes place.