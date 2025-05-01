Problem L2.1
If you were to cut through epithelial tissue without penetrating the basement membrane, would you expect bleeding to occur? Why or why not?
Problem L2.2
Vitamin C is required for the synthesis of collagen. Predict the effect that a vitamin C deficiency (a disease called scurvy) would have on bone tissue, dense regular collagenous connective tissue, dense irregular connective tissue, and cartilage. What symptoms would you expect to see from this disease?
Problem L2.3
Predict what would happen if the mucous membranes of the body stopped secreting mucus or if they secreted excess mucus.
Problem L3.A1
The disease pemphigus vulgaris involves a patient's own immune system attacking the desmosomes between the epithelial cells of the skin. What changes would you expect to see with this disease?
Problem L3.A2
In the disease scleroderma, excessive collagen, glycosaminoglycans, and glycoproteins are produced and deposited in tissues throughout the body. Predict the effects of this disease.
Problem L3.A3
In the disease pulmonary fibrosis, elastic fibers of the lung are destroyed and replaced with collagen fibers. Predict the effect this would have on breathing.
Problem L3.B6
Explain why it would be difficult for a mature multinucleate cell such as a skeletal muscle fiber to divide by mitosis.
Problem L3.B7
Predict which organelles are likely to be abundant in cells such as fibroblasts that actively produce and secrete proteins.
Problem L3.B5a
Epithelial cells of the kidneys have pumps that drive the transcellular transport of sodium ions.
Is this epithelium likely to be simple or stratified? Why?
Problem L3.A4
Imagine that a disease turns the simple epithelia of the lungs, kidney tubules, and intestines into keratinized stratified squamous epithelia. What effect would this change in form have on the functions of these tissues?
Problem 1
Explain how connective tissues differ from epithelial tissues in structure and function.
Problem 2
State whether each of the following describes epithelial, connective, muscle, or nervous tissue.
a. ____ECM is often the primary element.
b. ____Consists of excitable cells that are specialized for contraction.
c. ____Sheets of tightly packed cells with little ECM.
d. ____Makes up the majority of the brain and spinal cord.
e. ____Cells may be smooth or striated.
f. ____Binds, connects, supports, and transports substances throughout the body.
Problem 3a
Describe the roles of the following components of the ECM:
Collagen fibers
Problem 3b
Describe the roles of the following components of the ECM:
Glycosaminoglycans
Problem 3c
Describe the roles of the following components of the ECM:
Reticular fibers
Problem 3d
Describe the roles of the following components of the ECM:
Proteoglycans
Problem 3e
Describe the roles of the following components of the ECM:
Glycoproteins (cell-adhesion molecules)
Problem 3f
Describe the roles of the following components of the ECM:
Elastic fibers
Problem 4
Tight junctions make the spaces between cells____, whereas desmosomes increase the ____ of a tissue.
Problem 5a
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Epithelial tissues are classified by cell shape and the number of cell layers.
Problem 5b
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Epithelial tissues function in protection, immune defenses, secretion, transport, and sensation.
Problem 5c
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Epithelial tissue is highly vascular.
Problem 5d
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
A goblet cell is a unicellular exocrine gland that secretes mucus.
Problem 5e
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Pseudostratified epithelium appears to be simple epithelium but is actually stratified.
Problem 5f
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
Stratified epithelia are specialized to allow substances to cross their cells rapidly.
Problem 6
Match each type of epithelium with its correct location in the body.
Simple squamous
Pseudostratified columnar
Keratinized stratified
Simple columnar
Transitional
Simple cuboidal
a. Skin
b. Urinary bladder
c. Air sacs of the lungs, squamous blood vessels
d. Kidney tubules, thyroid gland
e. Respiratory passages, nasal cavity
f. Digestive tract
Problem 7a
Compare and contrast the following pairs of terms:
Endocrine gland and exocrine gland
Problem 7b
Compare and contrast the following pairs of terms:
Unicellular gland and multicellular gland
Problem 7c
Compare and contrast the following pairs of terms:
Holocrine secretion and merocrine secretion
Problem 8
Which of the following best describes the position of a tissue in the levels of organization of the human body?
a. Tissues are the most fundamental level of organization.
b. Tissues are between cells and organs in the levels of organization.
c. Tissues are the most complex level of organization.
d. Tissues are between organs and systems in the levels of organization.
Ch. 4 Histology
