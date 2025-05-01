Problem 2

State whether each of the following describes epithelial, connective, muscle, or nervous tissue.





a. ____ECM is often the primary element.

b. ____Consists of excitable cells that are specialized for contraction.

c. ____Sheets of tightly packed cells with little ECM.

d. ____Makes up the majority of the brain and spinal cord.

e. ____Cells may be smooth or striated.

f. ____Binds, connects, supports, and transports substances throughout the body.