Nuclear Envelope Structure The nuclear envelope is a double membrane structure that surrounds the nucleus in eukaryotic cells. It consists of an inner and outer membrane, with nuclear pores that regulate the exchange of materials between the nucleus and the cytoplasm. This unique structure is essential for maintaining the integrity of the genetic material while allowing selective transport of proteins and RNA.

Function of the Nuclear Envelope The primary function of the nuclear envelope is to protect the nucleus and its contents, particularly DNA, from damage and to control the environment within the nucleus. By regulating the passage of molecules through nuclear pores, it ensures that only specific proteins and RNA can enter or exit, which is crucial for processes like gene expression and DNA replication.