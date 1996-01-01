2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Membrane Transport
Problem 4.5b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Epithelial cells of the kidneys have pumps that drive the transcellular transport of sodium ions.
b. The movement of sodium ions drives the transcellular transport of water. Explain why water follows sodium. (Connects to Chapter 3)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Membrane Transport with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos