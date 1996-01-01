Match the term with its appropriate definition.
_____Osmosis
_____Secondary active transport
_____Exocytosis
_____Phagocytosis
_____Simple diffusion
_____Primary active transport
_____Pinocytosis
_____Facilitated diffusion
a. Type of endocytosis in which a large particle is ingested
b. Transport across the plasma membrane against the concentration gradient via direct use of energy from ATP
c. Passive movement of solute across the plasma membrane
d. Movement of solvent from a solution of lower solute concentration to a solution of higher solute concentration
e. Passive movement of solute across the plasma membrane via a channel or carrier protein
f. Type of endocytosis in which ECF is brought into the cell in a protein-coated pit
g. Release of large substances from the cell through a vesicle
h. Transport of a substance across the plasma membrane against its concentration gradient using the energy from the 'downhill' movement of another substance
