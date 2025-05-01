Problem 1
Lymphatic vessels:
a. Serve as sites for immune surveillance
b. Filter lymph
c. Transport leaked plasma proteins and fluids to the cardiovascular system
d. Are represented by vessels that resemble arteries, capillaries, and veins
Problem 2
The sac that often forms the initial portion of the thoracic duct is:
a. Lacteal
b. Right lymphatic duct
c. Cisterna chyli
d. Lymph sac
Problem 3
Entry of lymph into the lymphatic capillaries is promoted by which of the following?
a. One-way minivalves formed by overlapping endothelial cells
b. The respiratory pump
c. The skeletal muscle pump
d. Greater fluid pressure in the interstitial space
Problem 4
The structural framework of lymphoid organs is:
a. Areolar connective tissue
b. Hematopoietic tissue
c. Reticular tissue
d. Adipose tissue
Problem 5
Lymph nodes are densely clustered in all of the following body areas except:
a. Brain
b. The axillae
c. The groin
d. The cervical region
Problem 6
The germinal centers in lymph nodes are largely sites of:
a. Macrophages
b. Proliferating B lymphocytes
c. T lymphocytes
d. All of these
Problem 7
The red pulp areas of the spleen are sites of:
a. Splenic sinusoids, macrophages, and red blood cells
b. Clustered lymphocytes
c. Connective tissue septa
Problem 8
The lymphoid organ that functions primarily during youth and then begins to atrophy is:
a. Spleen
b. Thymus
c. Palatine tonsils
d. Bone marrow
Problem 9
Collections of lymphoid tissue (MALT) that guard mucosal surfaces include all of the following except:
a. Appendix follicles
b. The tonsils
c. Peyer's patches
d. The thymus
Problem 10
Compare and contrast blood, interstitial fluid, and lymph.
Problem 11
Compare the structure and functions of a lymph node to those of the spleen.
Problem 12
A friend tells you that she has tender, swollen 'glands' along the left side of the front of her neck. You notice that she has a bandage on her left cheek that is not fully hiding a large infected cut there. Exactly what are her swollen 'glands,' and how did they become swollen?
Problem 13
Which anatomical characteristic ensures that the flow of lymph through a lymph node is slow?
Why is this desirable?
Problem 14
There are no lymphatic arteries. Why isn't this a problem?
Problem 15
Mrs. Jackson, a 59-year-old woman, has undergone a left radical mastectomy (removal of the left breast and left axillary lymph nodes and vessels). Her left arm is severely swollen and painful, and she is unable to raise it to more than shoulder height.
Explain her signs and symptoms.
Can she expect to have relief from these symptoms in time? How so?
Problem 16
Once almost a rite of childhood, tonsillectomy (surgical removal of the tonsils) is now rarely performed. Similarly, while ruptured spleens were once routinely removed, they are now conserved whenever possible. Why should these lymphoid organs be preserved when possible?
