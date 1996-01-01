20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
2:22 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The structural framework of lymphoid organs is a. areolar connective tissue, b. hematopoietic tissue, c. reticular tissue, d. adipose tissue.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lymph Nodes with a bite sized video explanation from Dr. John CampbellStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice