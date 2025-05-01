Problem 27

Caroline, a pregnant 29-year-old, has been HIV-positive for at least 10 years, dating back to when she was homeless and injecting heroin. While she currently has no symptoms of AIDS, she is taking several medications and is worried about the possibility that her baby might be infected. How do you think the HIV virus might be transferred from a mother to her offspring? Which of Caroline’s cells are infected by the virus, and why is the viral attack on these cells so devastating? Why is Caroline taking medication even though she has no symptoms?