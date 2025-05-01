Problem 1
All of the following are considered innate body defenses except:
a. Complement
b. Phagocytosis
c. Antibodies
d. Lysozyme
e. Inflammation
Problem 2
The process by which neutrophils squeeze through capillary walls in response to inflammatory signals is called:
a. Diapedesis
b. Chemotaxis
c. Margination
d. Opsonization
Problem 3
Antibodies released by plasma cells are involved in:
a. Humoral immunity
b. Immediate hypersensitivity reactions
c. Autoimmune disorders
d. All of the above
Problem 4
Which antibody class is abundant in body secretions?
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Problem 5
Small molecules that must combine with large proteins to become immunogenic are called:
a. Complete antigens
b. Kinins
c. Antigenic determinants
d. Haptens
Problem 6
Lymphocytes that develop immunocompetence in the bone marrow are:
a. T lymphocytes
b. B lymphocytes
c. NK cells
d. B and T lymphocytes
Problem 7
Cells that can directly attack target cells include all of the following except:
a. Macrophages
b. Cytotoxic T cells
c. Helper T cells
d. Natural killer cells
Problem 8
Which of the following is not involved in the activation of a B cell?
a. Antigen
b. Helper T cell
c. Cytokine
d. Cytotoxic T cell
Problem 9
Complement activation promotes all of the following except:
a. Cell lysis
b. Inflammation
c. Opsonization
d. Interferon release
e. Chemotaxis of neutrophils and other cell
Problem 10
Using the letters from column B, match the cell description in column A.
(Note that all require more than a single choice.)
Column A
_____ (1) Phagocytic “cleanup crew”
_____ (2) Releases histamine
_____ (3) Releases perforins
_____ (4) Lymphocyte
_____ (5) Effector cells of adaptive immunity
_____ (6) Antigen-presenting cell
Column B
a. Natural killer cell
b. Neutrophil
c. Dendritic cell
d. Mast cell
e. Cytotoxic T cell
f. B cell
g. Macrophage
h. Helper T cell
i. Basophil
Problem 11
The cell type most often invaded by HIV is a(n):
a. Eosinophil
b. Cytotoxic T cell
c. Natural killer cell
d. Helper T cell
e. B cell
Problem 12
Name the five antibody classes and describe where each is most likely to be found in the body.
Problem 13
Besides acting as mechanical barriers, the skin epidermis and mucosae of the body have other attributes that contribute to their protective roles. Cite the common body locations and the importance of mucus, lysozyme, keratin, acid pH, and cilia.
Problem 14
What is complement? How does it cause bacterial lysis? What are some of the other roles of complement?
Problem 15
Interferons are referred to as antiviral proteins. What stimulates their production, and how do they protect uninfected cells? Which cells of the body secrete interferons?
Problem 16
Define immunocompetence and self-tolerance. How is self-tolerance achieved?
Problem 17
Differentiate between a primary and a secondary immune response. Which is more rapid and why?
Problem 18
How do antibodies help defend the body?
Problem 19
Describe the specific roles of helper, regulatory, and cytotoxic T cells in normal cellular immunity.
Problem 20
Name several cytokines and describe their role in the immune response.
Problem 21
Define hypersensitivity. List three types of hypersensitivity reactions. For each, note whether antibodies or T cells are involved and provide examples.
Problem 22
What accounts for the declining efficiency of the immune system with age?
Problem 23
Differentiate between humoral and cellular adaptive immunity.
Problem 24
Although the adaptive immune system has two arms, it has been said, 'no T cells, no immunity.' Explain.
Problem 25
Isabella, a 6-year-old child who has been raised in a germ-free environment from birth, has one of the most severe examples of an abnormal immune system. Isabella also suffers from cancer caused by the Epstein-Barr virus. Relative to this case:
a. Why is Isabella’s brother chosen as the hematopoietic stem cell donor?
b. Why is her physician planning to use umbilical cord blood as a source of stem cells for transplant if her brother’s stem cells fail (what are the hoped-for results)?
c. Attempt to explain Isabella’s cancer.
d. What similarities and dissimilarities exist between Isabella’s illness and AIDS?
Problem 26
Capillary permeability increases and plasma proteins leak into the interstitial fluid as part of the inflammatory process. Why is this desirable?
Problem 27
Caroline, a pregnant 29-year-old, has been HIV-positive for at least 10 years, dating back to when she was homeless and injecting heroin. While she currently has no symptoms of AIDS, she is taking several medications and is worried about the possibility that her baby might be infected. How do you think the HIV virus might be transferred from a mother to her offspring? Which of Caroline’s cells are infected by the virus, and why is the viral attack on these cells so devastating? Why is Caroline taking medication even though she has no symptoms?
