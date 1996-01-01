20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
3:16 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Collections of lymphoid tissue (MALT) that guard mucosal surfaces include all of the following except a. appendix follicles, b. the tonsils, c. Peyer's patches, d. the thymus.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lymph Nodes with a bite sized video explanation from Dr. John CampbellStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice