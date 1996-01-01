20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
Problem 16
Once almost a rite of childhood, tonsillectomy (surgical removal of the tonsils) is now rarely performed. Similarly, while ruptured spleens were once routinely removed, they are now conserved whenever possible. Why should these lymphoid organs be preserved when possible?
