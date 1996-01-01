20. Lymphatic System
Lymphoid Organs and Tissues
1:53 minutes
Problem 12a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A friend tells you that she has tender, swollen 'glands' along the left side of the front of her neck. You notice that she has a bandage on her left cheek that is not fully hiding a large infected cut there. Exactly what are her swollen 'glands,' and how did they become swollen?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lymph Nodes with a bite sized video explanation from Dr. John CampbellStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice