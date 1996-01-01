20. Lymphatic System
Lymphatic System
1:36 minutes
Problem 1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Lymphatic vessels a. serve as sites for immune surveillance, b. filter lymph, c. transport leaked plasma proteins and fluids to the cardiovascular system, d. are represented by vessels that resemble arteries, capillaries, and veins.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Lymphatic System Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 3 videos