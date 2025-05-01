Problem 1
Select the one false statement about mucous and serous membranes.
a. The epithelial type is the same in all serous membranes, but there are different epithelial types in different mucous membranes.
b. Serous membranes line closed body cavities, whereas mucous membranes line body cavities open to the outside.
c. Serous membranes always produce serous fluid, and mucous membranes always secrete mucus.
d. Both membranes contain an epithelium plus a layer of loose connective tissue.
Problem 2
Serous membranes:
a. Line the mouth
b. Have parietal and visceral layers
c. Consist of epidermis and dermis
d. Have a connective tissue layer called the lamina propria
e. Secrete a lubricating fluid
Problem 3
Which is not a component of sweat?
a. Water
b. Sodium chloride
c. Sebum
d. Ammonia
e. Vitamin D
Problem 4
Which structure is not associated with a hair?
a. Shaft
b. Cortex
c. Matrix
d. Cuticle
e. Lunule
Problem 5
In investigating the cause of thinning hair, which of the following questions needs to be asked?
a. Is the diet deficient in proteins?
b. Is the person taking megadoses of vitamin C?
c. Has the person been exposed to excessive radiation?
d. Has the person recently suffered severe emotional trauma?
Problem 6
Label the figure with the letter of the correct structure.
a. Nail bed
b. Lunule
c. Nail matrix
d. Proximal nail fold
e. Nail body
Problem 7
Which one of the following is not associated with the production of perspiration?
a. Sweat glands
b. Sweat pores
c. Arrector pili
d. Eccrine gland
e. Apocrine gland
Problem 8
Which of the following is not a skin structure?
a. Nerve fiber
b. Hair papilla
c. Hair
d. Nail
Problem 9a
Match the appropriate structure with the proper description and/or function.
1. Made of dense, irregular connective tissue
2. Produce sebum
3. Helps regulate body temperature by producing sweat
4. Cause fingerprints
5. Houses the hair root
6. Superficial keratinized stratified squamous epithelium
7. Deep pressure receptors
8. Vascular layer that houses skin appendages
a. Dermal papillae
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Dermis
d. Hair follicle
e. Epidermis
f. Eccrine sweat gland
g. Reticular layer
h. Sebaceous glands
Problem 10
What is the name of the connective tissue membrane found lining the joint cavities?
Problem 11
From what types of damage does the skin protect the body?
Problem 12
Name two different categories of skin secretions and the glands that manufacture them.
Problem 13
How does the skin help to regulate body temperature?
Problem 15
Name three changes that occur in the skin as one ages.
Problem 16
Contrast the secretions of eccrine and apocrine glands.
Problem 17
Explain the difference between a blackhead, whitehead, boil, and carbuncle. Which is most serious? Why?
Problem 18
Both newborn infants and aged individuals have very little subcutaneous tissue. How does this affect their sensitivity to cold environmental temperature?
Problem 19
Roger, a 40-year-old man who loves spending time on the beach, is complaining to you that his suntan made him popular when he was young—but now his face is all wrinkled, and he has several darkly pigmented moles that are growing rapidly and are as big as large coins. He shows you the moles, and immediately you think “ABCDE.” What does that mean, and why should he be concerned?
Problem 20
Rebecca, the mother of a 13-month-old infant, brings her child to the clinic because his skin has turned orange. Why does the pediatrician inquire about the child’s diet?
Problem 21
Mr. Grayson is receiving a drug treatment transdermally (through the skin). Explain why drugs delivered by this route are fat-soluble rather than water-soluble.
Problem 22
A burn victim exhibits a red and swollen arm with blistering; a hand that has been charred black, exposing bone; and a cheek that appears blanched. How serious is each burn, and is this patient critical? Explain.
Ch. 4 Skin and Body Membranes
