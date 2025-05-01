Problem 1

Select the one false statement about mucous and serous membranes.

a. The epithelial type is the same in all serous membranes, but there are different epithelial types in different mucous membranes.

b. Serous membranes line closed body cavities, whereas mucous membranes line body cavities open to the outside.

c. Serous membranes always produce serous fluid, and mucous membranes always secrete mucus.

d. Both membranes contain an epithelium plus a layer of loose connective tissue.