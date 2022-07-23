The epidermis provides a physical barrier due largely to the presence of
a. Melanin
b. Carotene
c. Collagen
d. Keratin
Match the appropriate structure with the proper description and/or function.
1. Made of dense, irregular connective tissue
2. Produce sebum
3. Helps regulate body temperature by producing sweat
4. Cause fingerprints
5. Houses the hair root
6. Superficial keratinized stratified squamous epithelium
7. Deep pressure receptors
8. Vascular layer that houses skin appendages
a. Dermal papillae
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Dermis
d. Hair follicle
e. Epidermis
f. Eccrine sweat gland
g. Reticular layer
h. Sebaceous glands
Which of the following is not a skin structure?
a. Nerve fiber
b. Hair papilla
c. Hair
d. Nail
Identify the different portions (a–d) of the cutaneous membrane and the underlying layer of loose connective tissue (e) in the diagram to the right.
d. ____
<IMAGE>