Subcutaneous Tissue Subcutaneous tissue, or hypodermis, is the layer of fat and connective tissue located beneath the skin. It plays a crucial role in insulation, energy storage, and cushioning. In both newborns and the elderly, reduced subcutaneous tissue can lead to decreased insulation, making them more susceptible to heat loss in cold environments.

Thermoregulation Thermoregulation is the process by which the body maintains its core internal temperature. It involves physiological and behavioral responses to environmental changes. Infants and older adults often have impaired thermoregulation, which can hinder their ability to generate heat or respond effectively to cold, increasing their risk of hypothermia.