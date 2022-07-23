Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Subcutaneous Tissue
Subcutaneous tissue, or hypodermis, is the layer of fat and connective tissue located beneath the skin. It plays a crucial role in insulation, energy storage, and cushioning. In both newborns and the elderly, reduced subcutaneous tissue can lead to decreased insulation, making them more susceptible to heat loss in cold environments.
Recommended video:
Adipose Connective Tissue
Thermoregulation
Thermoregulation is the process by which the body maintains its core internal temperature. It involves physiological and behavioral responses to environmental changes. Infants and older adults often have impaired thermoregulation, which can hinder their ability to generate heat or respond effectively to cold, increasing their risk of hypothermia.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Thermoregulation
Physiological Responses to Cold
Physiological responses to cold include shivering, vasoconstriction, and increased metabolic rate to generate heat. Newborns and elderly individuals may have diminished shivering response and slower metabolic rates, which can compromise their ability to maintain body temperature in cold conditions, leading to heightened sensitivity to cold.
Recommended video:
Steps of the Interferon Response