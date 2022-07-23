Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Burn Classification Burns are classified into three main categories: first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree. First-degree burns affect only the outer layer of skin, causing redness and minor pain. Second-degree burns involve deeper layers, resulting in blisters and swelling. Third-degree burns penetrate all skin layers, potentially damaging underlying tissues and nerves, often appearing charred or white.

Assessment of Burn Severity The severity of burns is assessed based on depth, extent, and location. The 'Rule of Nines' is commonly used to estimate the total body surface area affected. Burns covering a significant percentage of the body, especially third-degree burns, indicate a critical condition. Additionally, burns on the face, hands, feet, or over major joints are considered more serious due to functional and cosmetic implications.