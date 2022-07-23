Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dermis The dermis is the thick layer of skin located beneath the epidermis, composed of connective tissue. It contains blood vessels, nerves, and skin appendages such as hair follicles and glands. The dermis is crucial for providing structural support and elasticity to the skin, as well as housing various sensory receptors. Recommended video: 01:20 01:20 Introduction to the Dermis

Skin Appendages Skin appendages include structures such as hair follicles, sebaceous glands, and sweat glands that originate from the epidermis and extend into the dermis. These appendages play vital roles in thermoregulation, lubrication, and protection of the skin. Understanding their functions helps in recognizing how the skin maintains homeostasis. Recommended video: 4:08 4:08 Skin