Which is not a true statement about the papillary dermis?
a. It is largely areolar connective tissue
b. It is most responsible for the toughness of the skin
c. It contains nerve endings that respond to stimuli
d. It is highly vascular
Which epidermal cell type is most numerous?
a. Keratinocyte
b. Melanocyte
c. Dendritic cell
d. Tactile epithelial cell
The epidermis provides a physical barrier due largely to the presence of
a. Melanin
b. Carotene
c. Collagen
d. Keratin
Match the appropriate structure with the proper description and/or function.
1. Made of dense, irregular connective tissue
2. Produce sebum
3. Helps regulate body temperature by producing sweat
4. Cause fingerprints
5. Houses the hair root
6. Superficial keratinized stratified squamous epithelium
7. Deep pressure receptors
8. Vascular layer that houses skin appendages
a. Dermal papillae
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Dermis
d. Hair follicle
e. Epidermis
f. Eccrine sweat gland
g. Reticular layer
h. Sebaceous glands
Which of the following is not a skin structure?
a. Nerve fiber
b. Hair papilla
c. Hair
d. Nail
