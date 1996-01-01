24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
Problem 5a
What is formed during aerobic respiration when electrons are passed down the electron transport chain? a. oxygen, b. water, c. glucose, d. NADH + H⁺ .
