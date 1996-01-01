24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Transamination is a chemical process by which a. protein is synthesized, b. an amine group is transferred from an amino acid to a keto acid, c. an amine group is split from the amino acid, d. amino acids are broken down for energy.
