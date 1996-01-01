24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Gregor, a large, beefy man, came home from the doctor's office and complained to his wife that his blood tests 'were bad.' He told her that the doctor said he would have to give up some of his steaks and butter. He went on to mourn the fact that he would have to start eating more cottage cheese and olive oil instead. What kind of problem was revealed by his 'bad' blood tests? What do you think of his choice of food substitutes and why? What would you suggest?
