Problem 1
Developing sperm are nourished by
(a) Interstitial cells
(b) The seminal glands
(c) Nurse cells
(d) Leydig cells
(e) The epididymis
Problem 2
The ovaries are responsible for
(a) The production of female gametes
(b) The secretion of female sex hormones
(c) The secretion of inhibin
(d) All of these
Problem 3
In females, meiosis II is not completed until
(a) Birth
(b) Puberty
(c) Fertilization occurs
(d) Uterine implantation occurs
Problem 4
A sudden surge in LH secretion causes the
(a) Onset of menstruation
(b) Rupture of the follicular wall and ovulation
(c) Beginning of the proliferative phase
(d) End of the uterine cycle
Problem 5
The main hormone of the postovulatory phase is
(a) Progesterone
(b) Estradiol
(c) Estrogen
(d) Luteinizing hormone
Problem 6
Which accessory structures contribute to the composition of semen? What are the functions of each structure?
Problem 7
What types of cells in the testes are responsible for functions related to reproductive activity? What are the functions of each cell type?
Problem 8
Identify the three regions of the male urethra.
Problem 9
List the functions of testosterone in males.
Problem 10
List and summarize the important steps in the ovarian cycle.
Problem 11
Describe the histology of the uterine wall.
Problem 12
What is the role of the clitoris in the female reproductive system?
Problem 13
Trace the path of milk flow from its site of production to outside the female.
Problem 14
Identify the main structures of the male reproductive system in the diagram on the right.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k. ___
l. ___
Problem 15
In the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle, the ovary
(a) Undergoes atresia
(b) Forms a corpus luteum
(c) Releases a mature ovum
(d) Secretes progesterone
(e) Matures a dominant tertiary ovarian follicle
Problem 16
Summarize the roles of the hormones in the ovarian and uterine cycles.
Problem 17
What are the main differences in gamete production between males and females?
Problem 18
Describe the erectile tissues of the penis. How does erection occur?
Problem 19
Describe each of the three phases of a typical 28-day uterine cycle.
Problem 20
Describe the hormonal events associated with the ovarian cycle.
Problem 21
Describe the hormonal events associated with the uterine (menstrual) cycle.
Problem 22
Summarize the events that occur in sexual arousal and orgasm. Do these processes differ in males and females?
Problem 23
How does the aging process affect the reproductive systems of men and women?
Problem 24
Diane has peritonitis (an inflammation of the peritoneum), which her physician says resulted from a urinary tract infection. Why might this condition occur more readily in females than in males?
Problem 25
In a condition known as endometriosis, endometrial cells are believed to migrate from the body of the uterus into the uterine tubes or by way of the uterine tubes into the peritoneal cavity, where they become established. A major symptom of endometriosis is periodic pain. Why does such pain occur?
Problem 26
Birth control pills contain estradiol and progesterone, or progesterone alone, administered at programmed doses during the ovarian cycle to prevent tertiary ovarian follicle maturation and ovulation. Explain how such pills are effective.
Problem 27
Female bodybuilders and women with eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa commonly experience amenorrhea. What does this fact suggest about the relationship between body fat and menstruation? What effect would amenorrhea have on achieving a successful pregnancy?
Ch. 28 The Reproductive System
Back
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 11th EditionCh. 28 The Reproductive System