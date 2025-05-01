Problem 1
The chorionic villi
(a) Form the umbilical cord
(b) Form the umbilical vein
(c) Form the umbilical arteries
(d) Increase the surface area available for exchange between the placenta and maternal blood
(e) Form the portion of the placenta called the capsular decidua
Problem 2
Identify the two extra-embryonic membranes and the three different regions of the endometrium at week 10 of development in the following diagram.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
Problem 3
The hormone that is the basis for a pregnancy test is
(a) LH
(b) Progesterone
(c) Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)
(d) Human placental lactogen (hPL)
(e) Either c or d, depending on the type of test
Problem 4
Recessive X-linked traits
(a) Are passed from fathers to their sons
(b) Are more likely to be expressed in males
(c) Always affect some aspect of the reproductive system
(d) Are never expressed in females
(e) Cannot be passed from mothers to daughters
Problem 5
The stage of development that follows cleavage is the
(a) Blastocyst
(b) Morula
(c) Trophoblast
(d) Blastocoele
Problem 6
The pre-embryo develops into a multicellular complex known as a
(a) Blastocyst
(b) Trophoblast
(c) Lacuna
(d) Blastomere
Problem 7
The structure(s) that allow(s) active and passive exchange between the fetal and maternal bloodstreams is/are the
(a) Yolk stalk
(b) Chorionic villi
(c) Umbilical veins
(d) Umbilical arteries
Problem 8
If an allele must be present on both the maternal and paternal chromosomes to affect the phenotype, the allele is said to be
(a) Dominant
(b) Recessive
(c) Complementary
(d) Heterozygous
Problem 9
Describe the changes that occur in the oocyte immediately after fertilization.
Problem 10a
What are the four extra-embryonic membranes?
Problem 10b
From which germ layers do these membranes form, and what are their functions?
Problem 11
Identify the three stages of labor, and describe the events that characterize each stage.
Problem 12
List the factors involved in initiating labor contractions.
Problem 13
Identify the three life stages that occur between birth and approximately age 10. Describe the timing and characteristics of each stage.
Problem 14
What hormonal events are responsible for puberty? Which life stage does puberty initiate?
Problem 15
A normally pigmented woman whose father was an albino marries a normally pigmented man whose mother was an albino. What is the probability that they would have an albino child?
(a) 50 percent
(b) 25 percent
(c) 12.5 percent
(d) 6.25 percent
(e) 100 percent
Problem 16
If a sperm lacked hyaluronidase, it would not be able to
(a) Move its flagellum
(b) Penetrate the corona radiata
(c) Become capacitated
(d) Survive the environment of the female reproductive tract
(e) Metabolize fructose
Problem 17
Problems involving the formation of the chorion would affect
(a) The embryo’s ability to produce blood cells
(b) The formation of limbs
(c) The embryo’s ability to derive nutrition from the mother
(d) Lung formation
(e) The urinary system
Problem 18
After implantation, how does the developing embryo obtain nutrients? What structures and processes are involved?
Problem 19
Name the primary placental hormones and their functions.
Problem 20
Discuss the changes that occur in maternal systems during pregnancy. Why are these changes functionally significant?
Problem 21
During true labor, what physiological mechanisms ensure that uterine contractions continue until delivery has been completed?
Problem 22
What physiological adjustments must an infant make during the neonatal period in order to survive?
Problem 23a
Distinguish between the following paired terms:
(a) genotype and phenotype,
Problem 23b
Distinguish between the following paired terms:
(b) heterozygous and homozygous,
Problem 23c
Distinguish between the following paired terms:
(c) simple inheritance and polygenic inheritance.
Problem 24a
Indicate the type of inheritance involved in each of the following situations.
(a) Children who exhibit the trait have at least one parent who also exhibits it.
Problem 24b
Indicate the type of inheritance involved in each of the following situations.
(b) Children exhibit the trait even though neither parent does.
Problem 24c
Indicate the type of inheritance involved in each of the following situations.
(c) The trait is expressed more commonly in sons than in daughters.
Problem 24d
Indicate the type of inheritance involved in each of the following situations.
(d) The trait is expressed equally in daughters and sons.
