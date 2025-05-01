Problem 2
The anterior roots of each spinal segment
(a) Bring sensory information into the spinal cord
(b) Control peripheral effectors
(c) Contain the axons of somatic motor and visceral motor neurons
(d) Do both b and c
Problem 3
Spinal nerves are called mixed nerves because they
(a) Contain sensory and motor fibers
(b) Exit at intervertebral foramina
(c) Are associated with a pair of spinal ganglia
(d) Are associated with posterior and anterior roots
Problem 6
The following are the steps involved in a neural reflex.
1. Activation of a sensory neuron
2. Activation of a motor neuron
3. Response by an effector
4. Arrival of a stimulus and activation of a receptor
5. Information processing
The proper sequence of these steps is
(a) 1, 3, 4, 5, 2
(b) 4, 5, 3, 1, 2
(c) 4, 1, 5, 2, 3
(d) 4, 3, 1, 5, 2
(e) 3, 1, 4, 5, 2
Problem 7
A sensory region monitored by the posterior rami of a single spinal segment is
(a) A ganglion
(b) A fascicle
(c) A dermatome
(d) A ramus
Problem 8
The major nerve of the cervical plexus that innervates the diaphragm is the
(a) Median nerve
(b) Axillary nerve
(c) Phrenic nerve
(d) Common fibular nerve
Problem 9
The genitofemoral, femoral, and lateral femoral cutaneous nerves are major nerves of the
(a) Lumbar plexus
(b) Sacral plexus
(c) Brachial plexus
(d) Cervical plexus
Problem 10
The synapsing of several neurons on the same postsynaptic neuron is called
(a) Serial processing
(b) Reverberation
(c) Divergence
(d) Convergence
Problem 11
The reflexes that control the most rapid, stereotyped motor responses to stimuli are
(a) Monosynaptic reflexes
(b) Polysynaptic reflexes
(c) Tendon reflexes
(d) Extensor reflexes
Problem 13
The contraction of flexor muscles and the relaxation of extensor muscles illustrate the principle of
(a) Reverberating circuitry
(b) Generalized facilitation
(c) Reciprocal inhibition
(d) Reinforcement
Problem 14
Reflex arcs in which the sensory stimulus and the motor response occur on the same side of the body are:
(a) Contralateral
(b) Paraesthetic
c) Ipsilateral
(d) Monosynaptic.
Problem 15
Proceeding deep from the most superficial structure, number the following in the correct sequence:
(a) _____ walls of vertebral canal
(b) _____ dura mater
(c) _____ subdural space
(d) _____ epidural space
(e) _____ pia mater
(f) _____ arachnoid membrane
(g) _____ subarachnoid space
(h) _____ spinal cord
Problem 17
List, in sequence, the five steps involved in a neural reflex.
Problem 18
Polysynaptic reflexes can produce far more complicated responses than can monosynaptic reflexes because
(a) The response time is quicker.
(b) The response is initiated by highly sensitive receptors.
(c) Motor neurons carry impulses at a faster rate than do sensory neurons.
(d) The interneurons involved can control several muscle groups.
Problem 19
Why do cervical nerves outnumber cervical vertebrae?
Problem 21
In which meningeal space is cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) found? What are the functions of CSF?
Problem 22
What five characteristics are common to all polysynaptic reflexes?
Problem 24
The subarachnoid space contains:
(a) cerebrospinal fluid
(b) lymph
(c) air,
(d) connective tissue and blood vessels
(e) denticulate ligaments.
Problem 25
Side-to-side movements of the spinal cord are prevented by the:
(a) Filum terminale
(b) Denticulate ligaments
(c) Dura mater
(d) Pia mater
(e) Arachnoid mater
Problem 26
Ascending tracts
(a) Carry sensory information to the brain,
(b) Carry motor information to the brain
(c) Carry sensory information from the brain
(d) Carry motor information from the brain
(e) Connect perceptive areas with the brain
Problem 27
What effect does the stimulation of a sensory neuron that innervates an intrafusal muscle fiber have on muscle tone?
Problem 28
Mary complains that when she wakes up in the morning, her thumb and forefinger are always “asleep.” She mentions this condition to her physician, who asks Mary whether she sleeps with her wrists flexed. She replies that she does. The physician tells Mary that sleeping in that position may compress a portion of one of her peripheral nerves, producing her symptoms. Which nerve is involved?
Problem 30
Bowel and urinary bladder control involve spinal reflex arcs that are located in the sacral region of the spinal cord. In both instances, two sphincter muscles—an inner sphincter of smooth muscle and an outer sphincter of skeletal muscle—control the passage of wastes (feces and urine) out of the body. How would a transection of the spinal cord at the L1 segment level affect an individual's bowel and bladder control?
