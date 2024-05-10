12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
Problem 15b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Proceeding deep from the most superficial structure, number the following in the correct sequence: (a) _____ walls of vertebral canal (b) _____ dura mater (c) _____ subdural space (d) _____ epidural space (e) _____ pia mater (f) _____ arachnoid membrane (g) _____ subarachnoid space (h) _____ spinal cord
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos