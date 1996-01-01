Problem 30`
Bowel and urinary bladder control involve spinal reflex arcs that are located in the sacral region of the spinal cord. In both instances, two sphincter muscles—an inner sphincter of smooth muscle and an outer sphincter of skeletal muscle—control the passage of wastes (feces and urine) out of the body. How would a transection of the spinal cord at the L1 segment level affect an individual's bowel and bladder control?
