Problem 18`
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Polysynaptic reflexes can produce far more complicated responses than can monosynaptic reflexes because (a) the response time is quicker, (b) the response is initiated by highly sensitive receptors, (c) motor neurons carry impulses at a faster rate than do sensory neurons, (d) the interneurons involved can control several muscle groups.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?